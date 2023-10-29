Community steps up to help vendors left scrambling

MESA — Valley businesses are jumping into action after vendors were left scrambling when a convention in Mesa was suddenly canceled.

“We thought it was going to be a legit event,” said the owner of Creatures and Cuties LLC Nicole Barncastle.

The Atomic Monster Weekend was being promoted as Arizona's horror and pop culture celebration.

“That’s what the Atomic Monster Weekend was, a horror con,” said Michael Machung.

Both Barncastle and Machung were two of the vendors planning to attend, spending hundreds of dollars on their tables.

Earlier this year Machung started his own publishing company and is now a horror author. For him, he saw the convention as a big opportunity.

The event was set to start Friday and run through the weekend.

Vendors were ready to head to the Sheraton Mesa Hotel at Wrigleyville West, but earlier this week hotel staff confirmed the event had been canceled.

They also told ABC15 they are still owed a lot of money.

“It was a three-day event, so we were planning on making a lot of income,” said Barncastle.

She turned down other events to be in Mesa, all in anticipation of making a pretty big profit.

“We were looking at 3,000 or more, so it could potentially be a pretty big hit for us,” said Barncastle.

The event drew in vendors from across the country, some impressed by the guest list online.

“When this happened we were like, 'This is such a tragedy,'” said Rae Kellough.

Kellough is the co-owner of Taproom 120. Her business and organizers of other events this weekend stepped up to help.

“We wanted to be able to get them together and recuperate as much money as possible,” said Kellough.

On Saturday, her taproom in Gilbert gave about a dozen of the vendors planning to go to the conference a free space to set up.

“We’re just grateful to have a place to be,” said Kellough.

Especially people like Barncastle who traveled from Yuma.

“It’s not just the table or time,” said Barncastle. “It’s the travel and expenses for the weekend.”

Earlier this week, ABC15 tried contacting the organizer for Atomic Monster Weekend, but the phone numbers associated with the person are no longer in service.

On Saturday, ABC15 tried to reach out again over social media.

“It’s been a rollercoaster ride,” said Machung.

He’s now hoping one day he, and the other vendors, will get their money back.

“We have contacted the FBI as well as the Attorney General’s office,” said Machung.

ABC15 also reached out to the AG’s office about the convention and is now waiting for a response.