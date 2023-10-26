Vendors outraged after Mesa convention suddenly cancelled

MESA, AZ — Vendors are left scrambling after a convention in Mesa was suddenly canceled.

The Atomic Monster Weekend was being promoted as Arizona's horror and pop culture celebration of the Halloween season.

"It seemed like an event that was too good to be true and, sadly, it was," said Dale Novak, an illustrator.

The convention was set for October 27-29 at the Sheraton Mesa Hotel at Wrigleyville West. Hotel staff confirmed to ABC15 that the event has been canceled, also mentioning they are still owed a lot of money. Those who purchased tickets, as well as vendors, say they are in the same position.

"A guest list of these big, popular Hollywood names: Joe Dante, Dee Wallace, Michael Berryman. I figured that'd be my golden opportunity to get my products out there and to receive a lot of exposure," said Michael Machung, a horror author from Sierra Vista.

Machung launched Touye Moun Horror Publishing this year and released his first book, The Empyrean. Michael says he paid $350 to be a vendor at the convention - something he regrets.

"Naturally when a company just starts off new, it does not make much money. Not much profit. I want to get my $350 recovered so that goes back into the reinvestment of my company," said Machung.

The event also drew in vendors from across the country.

"Reached out in early May and said they loved my work, and they asked if I would be a part of their event," said Dale Novak, an illustrator from Denver.

He says he not only lost out on money but time. Dale spent more than 60 hours preparing for this event.

"Now, I feel like I have to go to have a show in Arizona soon just because I have like all these fun products that were meant for this event that doesn't exist," said Novak.

We tried contacting the organizer by social media but got no response and the phone numbers associated with the person are no longer in service.

Amid the confusion, Taproom 120 in Gilbert is opening its doors to help vendors who were impacted by the event cancellation. Business co-owner Rae Kellough says she and her husband are holding a free market this Saturday, from 12 to 6 p.m., and not charging them a dime to be there to sell their products

"I just hope we can recoup as much money for them as possible. Honestly, we feel really closely to the community," said Rae Kellough, co-owner of Taproom 120.