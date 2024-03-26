Community honors life of former Black Chamber of Arizona CEO Robin Reed

PHOENIX — On Monday, family, friends and top Arizona leaders came together at the Desert Botanical Garden to honor the life and legacy of Robin Reed.

Reed championed equality in business as the CEO of the Black Chamber of Arizona and as an advocate. He passed away on February 28 at the age of 62.

“He wanted to change the world and he was doing it one little bit at a time,” wife Shawna Reed said.

Arizonans from all walks, from business to politics, and activism, all shared their stories about how Reed helped better their community.

“Robin was my greatest champion. Robin was a confidant. Robin was a big brother,” Black Chamber of Arizona board member Marchelle Franklin said. “Robin, thank you for being this community’s wind beneath our wings.”

Congressman Greg Stanton said, “His passing leaves a gaping hole in the heart of this community.”

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego said Reed was an important partner on many projects, declaring March 25 as Robin Reed Day.

“He really did shape one of America’s largest cities and continues to do so,” Gallego said.

Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs spoke about his many contributions to advancing diversity statewide.

“The light and power that he brought to every room he stepped in and every conversation he joined will be felt by this community for a long, long time,” Hobbs said.

A memorial fund has also been created with Valley of the Sun United Way to continue Reed’s work in supporting inclusion and unity.

Friend Lloyd Hopkins said Reed was a mentor to many, uplifting minority entrepreneurs and advocating for unity.

“His lasting legacy is empowerment of people,” Hopkins said. “He was a connector that was all about putting people in the room together and he’s still doing it today as we’re gathering in his name, in his honor.”