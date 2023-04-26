Cleanup continues in Chinle after devastating flood

CHINLE, AZ — A dire situation is ongoing in the Navajo Nation as runoff from the spring snowmelt, combined with crumbling infrastructure, is leading to flooding in Chinle.

According to the Navajo Times, a berm made nearly two decades ago to keep water from a nearby washout of the Jurassic Park neighborhood in Chinle failed Friday afternoon due to the force of the runoff.

More than 300 people have been affected by the flooding with some evacuating and others refusing to leave their homes.

4.26.23 UPDATE: PUBLIC NOTICE FROM THE NAVAJO NATION EMERGENCY OPERATION CENTER (EOC) FOR THOSE IMPACTED BY THE RECENT FLOODING IN CHINLE, AZ. pic.twitter.com/ntjG6o0xae — Navajo Police Department (@Navajopd) April 26, 2023

David Smith, a reporter for the Navajo Times that grew up in Chinle, tells ABC 15 this is the worst flooding he's ever seen.

"I watched grandparents being carried out of their homes," he says. "We don't have much on the reservation, and to lose your homes is really rough. To lose your animals, your livestock. That's just devastating because not only are we losing homes, but we're losing our way of life."

The American Red Cross is at the Chinle Chapter house for families that need assistance.

The Chinle Chapter is also providing food, water, and shelter for those affected.