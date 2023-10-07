City of Scottsdale to provide water for transport to residents in the Rio Verde Foothills area

Starting Monday, October 9, the City of Scottsdale will begin providing water for transport to residents living in the Rio Verde Foothills area.

According to a release from the city, Scottsdale's own water will not be used. Instead, an additional allotment will be given to Scottsdale to treat and then provide to haulers at the Pima Road Fill Station.

This agreement is set to provide water to Rio Verde Foothills residents through December 31, 2025.

Water was cut off on January 1, 2023, due to the activation of Scottsdale's drought management plan. The plan included limiting the water supply to residents and businesses within the city. Since Rio Verde Foothills is an unincorporated area of Maricopa County, a new water source had to be secured.

Ever since then, residents, lawmakers and community officials have been working to have the water restored. In June, Governor Katie Hobbs signed SB 1432 to do just that.

Rep. Alex Kolodin (R), Scottsdale (LD-3) told ABC15 Wednesday that he's is still working with other leaders on a long-term solution.