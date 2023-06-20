Governor signs legislation to restore water to Rio Verde Foothills

PHOENIX — Governor Katie Hobbs wasted no time and signed a bill that ensures the community of Rio Verde can receive water.

The unincorporated community northeast of Scottsdale has been without a reliable source of water since the city of Scottsdale turned off a standpipe on January 1. The city had warned Rio Verde Foothills residents for more than a year it was going to cut off the water.

The city says the severe drought threatened the water supply for its entire city.

In signing SB 1432 Governor Hobbs said, "This bipartisan bill shows that when we put politics aside, we can come together to solve problems for everyday Arizonans. While it isn't perfect, I'm glad we were able to deliver relief for the residents of Rio Verde Foothills. Moving forward, I will keep working across the aisle to protect water for every Arizonan and ensure we continue our growth and make Arizona the best place to live, work, and raise a family.”

Scottsdale's legislative delegation, led by State Representative Alexander Kolodin, worked for months to find a solution to Rio Verde Foothills' water problems.

"The era of kicking the can down the road is over. Arizona's water issues are serious, but today, we learned they are also solvable," said Kolodin on Monday.

Rio Verde Foothills is considered a wildcat subdivision.

Democrats argue the cause for Rio Verde’s water crisis is due to developers evading Arizona's 100-year assured water supply law which requires residential properties must have access to water for 100 years.

"The removal of lot split language was not a retreat from meaningful water reform," said Scottsdale State Senator John Kavanagh. "It was a compassionate withdraw because first and foremost the people of Rio Verde who don't have adequate water desperately needed that water."

Some Rio Verde Foothills residents joined lawmakers at the capitol on Monday, urging the Governor to sign the bill.

While residents got what they wanted they say it took longer than anyone wanted it to take.

"I think it should have been taken care of but that's my opinion," said Tim Wills. "But I do think this is a great step."

