City of Phoenix to unveil revamped homeless solutions plan

PHOENIX — The City of Phoenix Office of Homeless Solutions told ABC15 they will be outlining a new plan to combat homelessness in the New Year.

The Office’s leadership presented to a City Council subcommittee last week about the progress they have made in the three years since the Office was opened, including adding more than 1,200 shelter beds to the system.

But director Rachel Milne acknowledged the focus now needs to shift to the prevention of homelessness rather than being focused as heavily on the response for those already experiencing homelessness.

“The plan recognizes that we have to maintain this crisis response that we’ve put in place over the last few years, but now we need to sort of focus on prevention efforts and housing efforts,” Milne told ABC15.

