City of Phoenix announces finalists for new chief of Phoenix Police Department

PHOENIX — The City of Phoenix has announced three new finalists in the recruitment process for its permanent police chief.

The nationwide search began, for a second time, in December after city officials announced it was restarting the recruitment process.

The announcement came after then-Interim Chief Michael Sullivan decided to withdraw his candidacy for the permanent position. Months later, it was announced that Sullivan was appointed as the new U.S. Capitol Police Chief.

Applications to candidates reopened in April.

Officials say the group in charge of selecting candidates gathered information during stakeholder listening sessions where business leaders, neighborhood groups, community leaders, labor groups and other key stakeholders shared what they think are the important characteristics of the department's top leader.

After interviewing the candidates, the City and the Police Executive Research Forum (PERF) narrowed it down to three candidates, who are as follows:

Malik Aziz has more than 35 years of law enforcement experience, most of which was with the Dallas Police Department. For the last four years he has been the Chief of Police for the Prince George’s County Police Department in Maryland. Aziz holds a Bachelor of Arts (BA) Degree in Criminal Justice from the University of Texas at Arlington, and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the University of Dallas. He is a graduate of the FBI National Academy, the FBI National Executive Institute, the Senior Management Institute for Police, and the IACP Leading Police Organizations. Aziz has served as President of the Dallas Police Athletic/Activities League, Chair of the Dallas Police Museum Board, and as an Adjunct Professor for Desales University. He currently serves on the board of Advisors with the University of Virginia Center for Public Safety and Justice. He has 2 adult children and 2 grandsons.

Matthew Giordano is the current Executive Director of the Arizona Peace Officer Standards and Training Board (AZPOST). Prior to joining AZPOST he was the Executive Chief of Enforcement for the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office and retired as a Commander from the Phoenix Police Department after more than two decades of service. He earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Purchasing and Logistics Management from Arizona State University and a Master of Education from Northern Arizona University.

Mirtha V. Ramos began her career with the Miami-Dade Police Department in 1997. She ascended to the rank of Division Chief and served until 2019, when she was appointed Chief of Police of the DeKalb County Police Department in Georgia. During her tenure, she faced challenges such as the pandemic, protests, and staffing shortages while focusing on improving community relations, streamlining internal processes and procedures, and crime reduction. She graduated from the FBI National Academy and the FBI National Executive Institute and holds a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice and a Master of Professional Studies in Psychology of Leadership from Penn State University.

The three finalists are scheduled to appear at a public forum on Monday, June 16, where they will the public will have the opportunity to hear from them directly.

The three finalists are scheduled to appear at a public forum on Monday, June 16, where they will the public will have the opportunity to hear from them directly.