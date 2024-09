PHOENIX — A 2-year-old boy has died after he was found unconscious Monday evening in a backyard swimming pool.

Phoenix Fire officials say it happened around 4:45 p.m. near 16th Street and Roeser Road.

The boy was found unconscious and not breathing. It is unknown how long the child was in the water.

He was rushed to a hospital where he died, Phoenix police announced.

The investigation remains ongoing.