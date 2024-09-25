Change is coming to the Phoenix Police Department

PHOENIX — Phoenix City Council members voted unanimously Tuesday night to make significant changes to the Phoenix Police Department and how it operates.

The recommendations made and approved, include new and additional training for officers, more supervising sergeants, higher standards for accountability, more thorough internal investigations, and the expansion of body camera videos in the special assignment units.

The policy meeting comes a couple of months after the Department of Justice released a 126-page report citing serious issues within the department.

The report claims officers have used excessive force and deadly force unnecessarily while policing and have a failing internal investigative system. It also documents discrimination against minorities, disabled people, and the homeless population.

Interim Phoenix Police Chief Michael Sullivan reacted to that report Tuesday night, "I, like many in this community, was alarmed to read the accusations from the DOJ of racial disparities in our policing. This finding is unacceptable, so we will take the necessary steps to ensure every community member is treated with dignity and respect."

Public comment was lengthy, with many asking the council why it took a DOJ report to enact changes within the department.

Black Lives Matter Phoenix-Metro and other community organizations held a joint press conference following the City Council vote.

Ahmed Wali, with Mass Liberation Arizona, posed a series of rhetorical questions, "How do these enhancements stop the brutality? How do they stop the violence? The racism? And the corruption that we’ve seen time and time again."