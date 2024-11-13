Can you find them? Frontier hides 5 piggy banks with free flights in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Frontier Airlines is playing a special game of hide-and-seek in downtown Phoenix — and those who win can get free flights!

As part of its “#DiscoverDiscountDen Giveaway”, the airline is hiding five piggy banks throughout the Downtown Phoenix area. Each piggy bank contains a $1,000 flight voucher and a one-year membership to the Frontier Discount Den Low Fare Travel Club.

Where are they hiding?

Frontier said Wednesday morning the special banks are hidden "in creative spots across Phoenix’s city center and consumers can look to the airline’s social media channels for clues on where to find them and how to claim the prizes inside."

If you don’t find the piggy banks, you still have a chance to win online — Frontier says it will also offer the prize to five people through a sweepstakes on its website. To learn more and to enter to win online, click here.