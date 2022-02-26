Body found at Verde River believed to be suspect that shot Officer Preston Bragdon

CAMP VERDE, AZ — The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office says a body found along the Verde River Friday is believed to be the suspect accused of shooting Yavapai-Apache Police Officer Preston Brogdon.

39-year-old Valentin Rodriguez reportedly shot Officer Brogdon on February 9 in the Camp Verde area.

The shooting happened at the Tunli housing area on the Yavapai-Apache Indian Reservation at about 7:30 p.m. Officers were responding to a call of shots fired near State Route 260 and Cherry Creek Road.

Officer Brogdon continues to recover after having several surgeries.

YCSO says a father and son fishing on Friday found the body and contacted law enforcement.

Personal items in the area further led YCSO to believe it was Rodriguez’s body, but YCSO says the formal identification process is still pending.

It’s unclear how Rodriguez died at this time.

YCSO has not released any additional details at this time.