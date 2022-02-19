Wife of injured Yavapai-Apache sergeant praises husband's 'warrior spirit' amid recovery

CAMP VERDE, AZ — Bailey Brogdon, wife of Yavapai-Apache Police Sergeant Preston Brogdon, spoke on Friday at the Yavapai-Apache Nation Council Chambers about her husband's progress and recovery after being shot last week while responding to a call.

“It’s been eye-opening how beautiful my community is, how strong it is. The outpouring of support has been humbling,” Bailey said.

Sgt. Preston Brogdon was shot in the abdomen while responding to a call near Camp Verde last Wednesday. Sgt. Brogdon was flown to Deer Valley Medical Center to be treated for his wounds.

Bailey said the bullet entered below Preston's bullet-proof vest, went through his duty belt, shattered his pelvis and hip, and was lodged inside his body before he underwent several surgeries. The injuries were so severe she wasn’t allowed to see him right away, but got word that he was alert and talking.

“They told me that he was telling them to 'Let Bailey know, be with her,' and that he was saying, ‘I’m going to kill him.’ So that was comforting that he was still quite there during all of it,” she described.

She said serving in the military made Preston a fighter.

“He is definitely a warrior spirit. He is a Marine through and through. I 100% believe his Marine Corps training, that mindset, carried over from the military and helped save his life,” Bailey said.

To get through the tense moments during surgery, Bailey says she leaned heavily on the community, her family, and fellow officers at the Yavapai - Apache Police Department.

“We just had the largest prayer chain ever going. Instantly, like everything moves so quickly, the Lord does not move slowly. So I immediately I felt that presence, that comfort.”

Sgt. Brogdon has four children at home, ages one, two, four and six.

“The 6-year-old knows what happened. She cried a little, but she knows her dad is strong and loves her, and that he’s going to come home,” Bailey said.

Anyone who would like to make a donation can send checks, money orders/cashier’s checks or bring cash to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office. All checks must be made out to YCSO Employee Fund with Benevolence Fund: In Honor of Officer Brogdon written on the memo line. These funds can be mailed to or brought to 255 E. Gurley St., Prescott, AZ 86301.