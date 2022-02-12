Yavapai-Apache Sergeant Preston Brogdon remains in serious but stable condition after shooting

CAMP VERDE, AZ — New information Friday in the shooting of Yavapai-Apache Sergeant Preston Brogdon.

We've learned he had surgery Friday morning attending to critical injuries after he was shot while on duty Wednesday night.

Yavapai-Apache Police Chief Nathan Huibregtse describes Brogdon's actions as heroic and brave.

"He's an all around great guy and I'm so thankful, one, that he's still with us, and two, of how he responded to this critical incident," Chief Huibregtse said. "I can't tell you the mental toughness it takes to go through one of these and how he reacted, is a true testament to the officer he is," he said.

Sgt. Brogdon was shot in the abdomen while responding to a shots fired call near Camp Verde Wednesday night.

"He's facing multiple surgeries ahead of him. He's in rough shape but he's in stable shape, and we're praising the lord that he is alive and still with us," the chief said.

Brogdon has been on the Yavapai-Apache Police force for five years, he's a military veteran, married, with four children.

The chief reminding the community of the risks their officers take each and every day.

"We keep law and order, we protect and serve, that's the reason why we're here," he said.

Yavapai-Apache Nation Chairman Jon Huey says the tribal council met recently and the community expressed their desire that public safety continues to be a priority. He says he's grateful for the efforts of all agencies involved in this investigation. He says the Yavapai-Apache Nation is a strongly bonded community and comes together in difficult times.

"All the way around these tragedies are definitely affecting everybody in our community," Huey said.

Meanwhile, the search for the suspected shooter, 39-year-old Valentin Rodriguez continues. The FBI issued a warrant and a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Chief Huibregtse says he's grateful for the support from other agencies.

"I had over 20 different agencies on scene, boots on the ground helping us out," Huibregtse said.

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office has set up a fund to help Brogdon's family with expenses.

Anyone who would like to make a donation can send checks, money orders/cashier’s checks or bring cash to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office. All checks must be made out to YCSO Employee Fund with Benevolence Fund: In Honor of Officer Brogdon written on the memo line. These funds can be mailed to or brought to 255 E. Gurley St., Prescott, AZ 86301.