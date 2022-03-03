Body confirmed to be that of suspect in Yavapai-Apache officer shooting

CAMP VERDE, AZ — Officials have confirmed that a body found in the Verde River is that of Valentin Rodriguez, the suspect wanted in the February shooting of Yavapai-Apache Police Sgt. Preston Brogdon.

On March 3, officials announced the death following an autopsy which confirmed Rodriguez's death.

Thirty-nine-year-old Rodriguez reportedly shot Officer Brogdon on Feb. 9 in the Camp Verde area.

The shooting happened at the Tunli housing area on the Yavapai-Apache Indian Reservation at about 7:30 p.m. Officers were responding to a call of shots fired near State Route 260 and Cherry Creek Road.

Officer Brogdon continues to recover after having several surgeries.

YCSO says a father and son fishing on Friday found the body and contacted law enforcement.

Personal items in the area further led YCSO to believe it was Rodriguez’s body, but YCSO says the formal identification process is still pending.

A cause of death hasn't been released.

The official Medical Examiner reports are still pending, and the FBI is continuing its investigation.