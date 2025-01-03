Blue Cross Blue Shield, Phoenix Children's dispute continues to impact families

The contract dispute between Phoenix Children’s hospital and Blue Cross Blue Shield has been ongoing, leaving many families struggling to find in-network care.

At the end of October, Phoenix Children's, one of the nation's largest pediatric health systems turned down an $80 million offer from one of Arizona's largest health insurers in a heated contract dispute.

