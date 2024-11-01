Phoenix Children’s walks away from giant health insurance contract

Phoenix Children's, one of the nation's largest pediatric health systems turned down an $80 million offer from one of Arizona's largest health insurers in a heated contract dispute.

Blue Cross and Blue Shield Arizona, or AZ Blue, had been negotiating with Phoenix Children's since January on a contract to provide health insurance coverage to patients at the pediatric health system across Arizona by an Oct. 30 deadline.

The contract expired and a new agreement is unlikely, according to a statement sent to the Business Journal on Oct. 31 from Phoenix Children's, which said the health system rejected the insurer's offer.

In its response, Blue Cross Blue Shield officials were direct: "We're baffled. Phoenix Children's just turned down an $80 million raise [over three years]."

However, Phoenix Children's said that the offer is closer to $43 million when accounting for several factors, including wrongful denials.

The health insurer denies more than 10% of claims submitted by Phoenix Children's, resulting in annual reductions of $21 million and growing, according to the Phoenix Children's statement.

If the two sides don't come back to the table and hammer out some type of agreement, members of AZ Blue will lose access to in-network benefits at Phoenix Children's 50 sites of services statewide.

