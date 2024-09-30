AZ State Fairgoers dealing with record-breaking temperatures into October

PHOENIX — Extreme temperatures over the weekend are carrying over into the week as the Valley heads into October.

Fairgoers at the Arizona State Fair are dealing with the blistering heat during the day.

“It was really, really hot. It was crazy. The sun was blasting today. It was not fun,” said Natsuki Saballos, a Tempe resident.

Fair organizers say ice-cold beverages, indoor areas with AC and all the hydration stations around can help keep you feeling chill.

Those attending the fair can bring in one water bottle, and the fair provides free hydration stations where you can fill up with more water.

Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you! Connect with us: share@abc15.com Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

“We’ve been noticing a lot of families come… the daytime, staying inside the colosseum, the shopping pavilion, the agriculture center, all the buildings that we have that you can cool down at… and then waiting till the sun goes down and then they come outside and play,” said Brianda Martinez, an Arizona State Fair spokesperson.

Still, first aid responders are averaging five to six heat-related calls at the fair per day during this heat wave.

“Our medics are prepared for everything. They’ll get the patients stabilized and if they need to be transported, we’ll have them transported out,” said Arizona Department of Public Safety Captain Christopher Scott.