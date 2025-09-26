Autism breakthrough? Valley mom sees significant changes with Leucovorin
A new treatment for autism? The Food and Drug Administration is approving Leucovorin to treat symptoms of autism—the decades-old medicine is primarily used to treat side effects of chemotherapy. Heidi Bonaroti told ABC15 her son, Ben, has been taking Leucovorin for the past few months and said she is already noticing a huge difference with his speech and awareness.
