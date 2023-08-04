ASU grad expands cooling material business

He invented it while at Arizona State University, now he's on his way to make a living off of it by finding new ways to use his cooling material.

ABC15 first met Jordan Fourcher in March of 2022. He was months away from graduating from ASU and already making headlines for his CryoSkin.

“You can put this on anything you want,” he said.

Fourcher knew he had a good idea by putting the cooling vinyl on a phone case, but then realized the cooling material can be put on just about anything.

“Okay, so what if I put my material on a hard hat, so I did,” he said.

Fourcher got the idea when his phone overheated while out under the Valley sun. So he put material with radiative technology on the back of his phone.

That tech is the key component for CryoSkin, the flagship product for Cryo-X.

”Imagine a really, really reflective surface. That’s basically what it is,” he said.

It works by reflecting away incoming energy while simultaneously venting its existing energy to space.

Fourcher says nearly anything with CryoSkin vinyl on can be 10-15° cooler when exposed to the open sky.

“I’m kind of overwhelmed with orders right now,” he said.

Since ABC15 last checked in with Fourcher, the now 23-year-old says he’s found success by putting the CryoSkin on top of cars, which are saving energy with the A/C not working as hard.

Most recently, CryoSkin was part of a winning concept with the city of Phoenix, which asked innovators to think of ideas to provide cool water to the community.

The vinyl would go on the overhead shade of a water fountain made out of a polycarbonate shell, a surface that doesn’t retain heat like metal does.

“How about umbrellas, how about hard hats, right? All these different things it can be used on, I think the possibilities are quite endless, and it can help a lot of people,” he said.