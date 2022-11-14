As you get ready for Thanksgiving dinner, be prepared to shell out more money

PHOENIX — It’s almost time to gather around the table for Thanksgiving with all the usual favorites, but this year, they’ll be more expensive compared to previous years.

According to the USDA, inflation is at 7.7% and the food index increased 10.9% over the last year.

The big staple, turkey – prices went up 28% per pound this year compared to last, according to CNN.

Prices are higher because of inflation, but also because of the avian flu outbreak that impacted turkey production.

While Marcus Pittaluga and his wife have yet to go shopping for Thanksgiving dinner, they’re preparing for the inevitable.

“I’m baking a sweet potato pie for the first time myself, so I don’t know how much that’s going to cost,” he said. “We’re trying to eat a little more clean, so that costs more, too. Hopefully we can get everything we need for 150 bucks, 100 bucks, somewhere in there, but I feel like that’s being optimistic.”

On average, he says they spend about $200 for groceries on the regular. Pittaluga said they used to spend $100 or less.

Rene Peters, another shopper, says she stopped adding up how much she has to pay because there’s no use for it.

She hasn’t done her Thanksgiving dinner shopping just yet but knows it will be pricier.

“It is what it is, what’re you going do to? If you have Thanksgiving, you have to have the money. You have to get it somewhere,” she said.