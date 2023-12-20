Arizonans can now add digital state IDs to Samsung Wallet

PHOENIX — Arizonans have another new option to keep their state IDs in digital form.

The Motor Vehicle Division of the Arizona Department of Transportation announced Wednesday that state residents can now keep a digital form of their state IDs in their Samsung Wallet.

“Arizona is proud to be the first state to offer Samsung Wallet for carrying and presenting a driver license or state ID,” Arizona MVD Director Eric Jorgensen said. “ADOT MVD continues to find easy new ways for Arizonans to conveniently and securely conduct business."

This is the fourth option Arizonans now have to keep a digital ID on their smartphone.

Arizona first started offering a mobile driver's license in 2021. The state was the first to offer keeping your ID on your Apple Wallet in 2022. Just last month, Arizona started offering digital IDs to keep in Google wallets.

While digital IDs are convenient to be used as a valid ID at the airport, ADOT recommends continuing to keep your physical driver's license on hand to use in other situations, including with law enforcement.