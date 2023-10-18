Arizonans can now add digital IDs, licenses to Google Wallet

Heads up, Google Wallet users! You can now add a digital copy of your Arizona driver's license to your devices.

The Arizona Department of Transportation announced Wednesday that residents who hold Arizona state identification cards and driver's licenses can add their card to their Google Wallet, which can be used at TSA airport security checkpoints.

Arizona, among the first states to offer the digital versions, has three options for digital IDs — first with the mobile ID, then with the option to add it to your Apple Wallet, and now with Google Wallet.

ADOT offers the following instructions for adding your ID to your Google Wallet:



Start by opening Google Wallet on your Android device or downloading it on Google Play Tap the Add to Wallet button. Tap ID Card and choose your state. Follow the onscreen instructions to scan the front and back of your license or ID.

While they can be used at TSA and at some other locations, Arizona officials say residents should still have their physical identification cards just in case. For example, law enforcement situations may require a physical copy.

