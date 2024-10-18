Arizona volunteers return from delivering supplies to Hurricane Helene survivors

A small group of men from Arizona went to help the survivors of Hurricane Helene in the remote mountain towns of North Carolina. After a week of traveling and bringing supplies to those in need, Drew Franco, Adam Alexander, and Tevin Gupton are back in the Grand Canyon State.

"Once we were able to give all of that stuff to the different places that were there, whether it was the synagogues - churches, or outside the supply area, we went to stores, loaded up the trailer again and then went to drop it back off," Drew Franco shared. "So it was kind of cool."

ABC15 spoke to the group before their trip as they loaded a box truck with as many donated supplies as they could.

During their trip, they told ABC15 that they were checking the locations of those stuck in the storm and not able or willing to evacuate.

Watch the video in the player above to hear more about their week-long trip to North Carolina.