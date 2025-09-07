Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Police searching for suspect after man shot and killed in South Phoenix

Anyone with information is asked to contact Phoenix police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO.
A man is dead after a shooting Saturday evening near 5th Street and Wier Avenue in Phoenix.
PHOENIX — A man is dead after a shooting Saturday evening near 5th Street and Wier Avenue in Phoenix.

The shooting happened around 7:15 p.m. When officers arrived, they found the man with a gunshot wound. Phoenix fire crews pronounced him dead at the scene.

Police say the shooter left before they arrived. Detectives spoke with witnesses and collected evidence but have not released any details about what may have led up to the shooting.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Phoenix police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO.

