Arizona Red Cross ready to help Colorado, if needed

PHOENIX — Officials with the American Red Cross in Arizona said they're standing by to help victims of the fires in Colorado.

"We're waiting to get word as to whether other volunteers will be moved, going in that direction," said Melody Birkett, the group's regional communications director.

"Since it's so close to Arizona, I'm sure that we will be deploying volunteers but we're just waiting for the crew up in Colorado to assess the situation, find out what their needs are," she added.

According to the Red Cross, more than 20 volunteers from the Arizona and New Mexico region were recently deployed to Kentucky to help victims of tornadoes.

Meanwhile, officials with the Scottsdale Fire Department said they work hard to keep wildfires from starting especially when there's high wind or thunderstorms.

"And on those days in the summer we take extra precaution," said Capt. David Folio, a spokesperson with the Scottsdale Fire Department.

"We man up extra brush trucks that are actually out in the community roaming in the area just looking for smoke, any type of starter so we can get on them quickly," he added.

According to Folio, the city works with residents to help them reduce the risk of wildfires affecting their property. He also said the department has used grants to remove potential hazards.

Even though it remains unclear when volunteers could get sent out, Red Cross officials told ABC15 the tornadoes in Kentucky and fires in Colorado highlight the need to have people volunteer and donate.

"We are always in need of more volunteers," said Birkett.

"Especially during the pandemic, some volunteers are not willing to deploy in-person, but those people can work in virtual assignments," she added.

For more information on how to volunteer or donate call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit their website.