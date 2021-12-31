Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Colorado fires left hundreds of homes near Denver burned out and forced the evacuation of thousands Thursday. High winds and downed power lines are believed to have caused the blaze. AP

Colorado fires left hundreds of homes near Denver burned out and forced the evacuation of thousands Thursday. High winds and downed power lines are believed to have caused the blaze. AP

Colorado fires left hundreds of homes near Denver burned out and forced the evacuation of thousands Thursday. High winds and downed power lines are believed to have caused the blaze. AP

Colorado fires left hundreds of homes near Denver burned out and forced the evacuation of thousands Thursday. High winds and downed power lines are believed to have caused the blaze. AP

Colorado fires left hundreds of homes near Denver burned out and forced the evacuation of thousands Thursday. High winds and downed power lines are believed to have caused the blaze. AP

Colorado fires left hundreds of homes near Denver burned out and forced the evacuation of thousands Thursday. High winds and downed power lines are believed to have caused the blaze. AP

Colorado fires left hundreds of homes near Denver burned out and forced the evacuation of thousands Thursday. High winds and downed power lines are believed to have caused the blaze. AP

Colorado fires left hundreds of homes near Denver burned out and forced the evacuation of thousands Thursday. High winds and downed power lines are believed to have caused the blaze. AP

Colorado fires left hundreds of homes near Denver burned out and forced the evacuation of thousands Thursday. High winds and downed power lines are believed to have caused the blaze. AP

Colorado fires left hundreds of homes near Denver burned out and forced the evacuation of thousands Thursday. High winds and downed power lines are believed to have caused the blaze. AP

Colorado fires left hundreds of homes near Denver burned out and forced the evacuation of thousands Thursday. High winds and downed power lines are believed to have caused the blaze. AP

Colorado fires left hundreds of homes near Denver burned out and forced the evacuation of thousands Thursday. High winds and downed power lines are believed to have caused the blaze. AP

In a satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies, a housing development stands in Superior, Colo., Nov. 10, 2021. Homes in the area were destroyed by wildfires Thursday, Dec. 30. (Maxar Technologies via AP) AP

Colorado fires left hundreds of homes near Denver burned out and forced the evacuation of thousands Thursday. High winds and downed power lines are believed to have caused the blaze. AP

Colorado fires left hundreds of homes near Denver burned out and forced the evacuation of thousands Thursday. High winds and downed power lines are believed to have caused the blaze. AP

Colorado fires left hundreds of homes near Denver burned out and forced the evacuation of thousands Thursday. High winds and downed power lines are believed to have caused the blaze. AP

Colorado fires left hundreds of homes near Denver burned out and forced the evacuation of thousands Thursday. High winds and downed power lines are believed to have caused the blaze. AP

Colorado fires left hundreds of homes near Denver burned out and forced the evacuation of thousands Thursday. High winds and downed power lines are believed to have caused the blaze. AP

Colorado fires left hundreds of homes near Denver burned out and forced the evacuation of thousands Thursday. High winds and downed power lines are believed to have caused the blaze. AP

Colorado fires left hundreds of homes near Denver burned out and forced the evacuation of thousands Thursday. High winds and downed power lines are believed to have caused the blaze. AP

Colorado fires left hundreds of homes near Denver burned out and forced the evacuation of thousands Thursday. High winds and downed power lines are believed to have caused the blaze. AP

Colorado fires left hundreds of homes near Denver burned out and forced the evacuation of thousands Thursday. High winds and downed power lines are believed to have caused the blaze. AP

Colorado fires left hundreds of homes near Denver burned out and forced the evacuation of thousands Thursday. High winds and downed power lines are believed to have caused the blaze. AP

Colorado fires left hundreds of homes near Denver burned out and forced the evacuation of thousands Thursday. High winds and downed power lines are believed to have caused the blaze. AP

Colorado fires left hundreds of homes near Denver burned out and forced the evacuation of thousands Thursday. High winds and downed power lines are believed to have caused the blaze. AP

Colorado fires left hundreds of homes near Denver burned out and forced the evacuation of thousands Thursday. High winds and downed power lines are believed to have caused the blaze. AP

Colorado fires left hundreds of homes near Denver burned out and forced the evacuation of thousands Thursday. High winds and downed power lines are believed to have caused the blaze. AP

Colorado fires left hundreds of homes near Denver burned out and forced the evacuation of thousands Thursday. High winds and downed power lines are believed to have caused the blaze. AP

Colorado fires left hundreds of homes near Denver burned out and forced the evacuation of thousands Thursday. High winds and downed power lines are believed to have caused the blaze. AP

Prev 1 / Ad Next