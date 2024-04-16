Arizona organizations sheltering migrants will stay open as funding secured

PHOENIX — Millions of federal dollars are headed to Arizona communities to help continue shelter services for asylum seekers.

Non-governmental agencies (NGOs) work with local counties and the Department of Homeland Security to temporarily take in people claiming asylum at the southern border before those migrants head to other parts of the United States to await a court date.

The federal funding that helps support the organizations was set to run out at the end of March, concerning communities about the potential of hundreds of street releases.

“The impact that was going to be quite severe,” Mark Evans with Pima County said.

However, congress passed the funding in time to keep the services open.

A county-by-county breakdown of the funding was released on Friday.

“It helps keep our community safe, so we don’t have people who are stuck here living in homeless camp because they don’t have any other way to get out,” said Evans.

Evans said the money goes toward overnight stays, food, basic medical needs and in a few cases, transportation elsewhere.

According to DHS, Pima County will receive nearly $21.8 million.

World Hunger Ecumenical Arizona Task Force, Inc. in Maricopa County will receive $11.6 million.

World Hunger Ecumenical Arizona Task Force, Inc. in Yuma County will receive $9.5 million.

The DHS shelter services funding award list and Senator Kyrsten Sinema’s office state that Maricopa County will be getting an additional $11.6 million.