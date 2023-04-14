Arizona mom has urgent warning as AI technology booms

An Arizona mom has an urgent warning after she says scammers used artificial intelligence to duplicate her daughter’s voice.

Jennifer Destefano said while her daughter, Briana, was on a ski trip she got a call from an unknown number.

The voice on the other end sounded just like her 15-year-old.

“And it's my daughter's voice, crying and sobbing,” said Destefano.

The scammers were convincing, asking for a ransom to be delivered in person.

But within minutes the Scottsdale mom was able to confirm her daughter was safe.

RELATED: YCSO warns of kidnapping scam calls

“As the technology gets better, its going to sound more and more like that person,” said Retha Hill, director of the Innovation Lab at Arizona State University's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism.

She said AI technology has exploded over the last few months.

She showed ABC15 a quick example of how she used AI in a recent presentation, creating script and having a voice to a portion.

From videos, voices, and even essays — AI technology can be used in a lot of ways.

Students on ASU’s campus, like Mason Ald, said they have used it for inspiration as they work on logos or blogs.

“You can also use it to build on and create your own original work it’s like an inspiration source,” said Ald.

“With generative AI it's going to help people create information, create movies, create immersive worlds, games, [and] news games,” said Hill. “That’s exciting, but I’m also concerned about all the misinformation out there.”

That’s why some are pushing for safeguards. Hill said detection software is even in the works.

“But it's a race because the tools get better, you have to counter with the detection tools,” said Hill. “Then you also have to look at teaching people media literacy.”

Hill said AI could put some people out of jobs, while simultaneously creating new ones.

She’s hopefully people will start having those conversations now.

As for calls like the one Destefano received, Hill said her best advice is to take some simple steps.

“One thing you can do is use the technology in your phone,” said Hill. “If your daughter or a relative is supposed to be at one place you can usually see.”

Even a simple a phone call or asking detailed questions could expose this new type of scam.