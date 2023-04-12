YCSO warns of kidnapping scam calls

PRESCOTT — Yavapai County Sherrif's Office warns of kidnapping scam calls after a mother said someone called her claiming her child had been kidnapped, demanding money.

Officials say on the morning of April 10, the woman received a call from a man speaking Spanish, yelling and demanding money or else he would hurt her daughter. The woman hung up and called 911.

YCSO was able to confirm that the woman's daughter was in fact safe and in class already and was not approached by any strangers before or during school.

Detectives say the number that the man called from does not exist, so it can not be tracked.

In late March, officials say someone near Black Canyon City received a call from someone making similar threats and demanding money but that individual did not have any children and was able to identify that it was a scam immediately.

YCSO urges people to be aware of this scam and to use caution when receiving calls or messages about kidnapping and demands for money.

Any suspicious calls should be reported to law enforcement.