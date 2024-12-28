Arizona Mega Millions player is state's newest millionaire after Friday's drawing

PHOENIX — While no Mega Millions tickets sold in Arizona were jackpot winners, one lucky State 48 player is a new millionaire!

That player was lucky enough to match the five white balls, but not the Mega Ball in Friday's drawing.

Friday's Mega Millions numbers were 3, 7, 37, 49, 55, and the Mega Ball was 6.

For matching all the numbers except the Mega Ball, the player with that ticket has won $1 million!

The winner has about six months to claim their prize.

ABC15 has reached out to the Arizona Lottery to see where that winning ticket was sold.

Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you! Connect with us: share@abc15.com Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Mega Million's huge jackpot was hit in Friday night's drawing, but not by an Arizona player.

Game officials say that the only winning ticket was sold in California.

It's only the fourth time the Mega Millions jackpot was hit in 2024.

Two of those four jackpots were worth more than $1 billion.