Arizona Lottery’s ‘The Pick’ Jackpot adds $4.3 million after winning ticket expired in October

PHOENIX — A $4.3 million “The Pick” jackpot went unclaimed and officially expired on Monday, October 24, 2022.

Now, in an effort to create new winning opportunities for players, the Arizona Lottery says it is reinvesting all $4.3 million of the prize money back into Wednesday’s The Pick jackpot.

The Pick’s jackpot now stands at $6.7 million after there was no winner in Monday’s drawing.

“We are excited to give the players another chance at cashing in big,” said Gregg Edgar, Arizona Lottery Executive Director. “While we never like to see a ticket go unclaimed, this is a great way for us to return that win on Arizona’s game back to The Pick players.”

RELATED: Nine $50,000 tickets sold in Arizona in recent Powerball drawing

The Pick is the Arizona Lottery’s own iconic draw game, and ticket sales from the game, along with other Arizona Lottery games, support and help to fund vital organizations throughout the state through its Gives Back program.