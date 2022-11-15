Watch Now
Arizona Lottery’s ‘The Pick’ Jackpot adds $4.3 million after winning ticket expired in October

The Pick’s jackpot has been raised by $4.3 million and now stands at $6.7 million
Posted at 10:41 AM, Nov 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-15 12:53:36-05

PHOENIX — A $4.3 million “The Pick” jackpot went unclaimed and officially expired on Monday, October 24, 2022.

Now, in an effort to create new winning opportunities for players, the Arizona Lottery says it is reinvesting all $4.3 million of the prize money back into Wednesday’s The Pick jackpot.

The Pick’s jackpot now stands at $6.7 million after there was no winner in Monday’s drawing.

“We are excited to give the players another chance at cashing in big,” said Gregg Edgar, Arizona Lottery Executive Director. “While we never like to see a ticket go unclaimed, this is a great way for us to return that win on Arizona’s game back to The Pick players.”

The Pick is the Arizona Lottery’s own iconic draw game, and ticket sales from the game, along with other Arizona Lottery games, support and help to fund vital organizations throughout the state through its Gives Back program.

