MESA, AZ — A “The Pick” $4.3 million winning ticket sold in Mesa in April remains unclaimed and is set to expire soon!

The winning ticket was sold at the Safeway near Alma School and Guadalupe roads and was for the April 27 drawing.

The winning numbers for that drawing were: 9, 13, 18, 29, 32, 34.

The ticket is set to expire on October 24 if it remains unclaimed.