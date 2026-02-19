Arizona legislation to rename Loop 202 after Charlie Kirk advances

PHOENIX — The Arizona State Senate has passed legislation that would rename the Loop 202 freeway after Charlie Kirk, the late founder of Turning Point USA, who was killed in September.

SB 1010 now moves to the Arizona House, where Republicans also hold a majority. If passed there, it would go to Governor Katie Hobbs' desk for final approval.

The Loop 202 is a stretch of freeway that circles much of the Phoenix metro area. The proposed legislation would direct the Arizona Department of Transportation to designate the highway as the "Charlie Kirk Highway" in honor of the conservative speaker who was shot and killed while hosting an event at Utah Valley University in September.

The bill includes language stating the new name would not override any existing designations and is not expected to impact the state's general fund.

Senate President Warren Petersen said in a statement that designating the 202 for Kirk would serve as a daily reminder of the importance of civic engagement.

"He believed Americans could disagree and still engage one another civilly and respectfully. He encouraged people, especially young people, to get involved in civic life and help shape the future of their communities. Designating Loop 202 ensures his contribution to civic engagement and public participation won't be forgotten," said Petersen.

A bill to establish a Charlie Kirk memorial specialty license plate also passed the Arizona Senate on Wednesday.

Senate Democrats posted on X, saying that while Republicans are calling for respect for Kirk, they did not show that same respect to late civil rights leader Jesse Jackson during a recent moment of silence.

Governor Hobbs has not indicated whether she would sign or veto the bill if it reaches her desk.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.