Arizona gym organizes workout for fallen Scottsdale Detective Ryan So 

Crossfit is recognizing a 'Hero WOD' workout of the day in honor of fallen Scottsdale Detective Ryan So on January 25th.

Genesis Fitness in Anthem worked with one of So's close friends to create the workout in honor of the Detective and collect the money raised for his family.

"He was a staple here in our community, in our northwest community, as well as at my daughter's school. He was an off-duty officer, I got to know him there," said Genesis gym owner Dawnylle Kohl. "Kind, kind human being. He would do anything for anyone and it's time for us to gather together and support his family and love on them."

The event organizers are hoping to encourage other gyms in the Valley and across the country to participate in the Ryan So 'Hero WOD' at the end of January.

"Ashley, Ryan's wife, and Ryan's three girls are going to be in attendance and doing the workout with everybody. I thought that was a cool way to honor him and his memory," shared Chris Ellis, So's close friend. "It's not about us; it's not about the workout. It's about trying to come together and really honor him in a way that we feel is fitting for him.

