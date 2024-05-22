Arizona domestic violence resources and support

If you or someone you know is in a domestic violence situation, you are not alone.

ABC15 has covered multiple recent stories involving injuries and deaths related to domestic violence, so we have compiled a list of resources that may be helpful in times of danger or need.

According to a 2020 report from the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, more than 42% of women and 33% of men in Arizona experience stalking, sexual violence, or physical violence involving their intimate partner.

The Arizona Coalition to End Sexual and Domestic Violence says, "Under Arizona Revised Statute §13-3601 passed in 1980, “Domestic violence” is defined as any act that is a dangerous crime against children as defined in section 13-705 or an offense which happens between parties which pass the relationship test:



Current or former spouses

Child(ren) in common

Pregnant by the other

Related by blood or marriage

Current or former cohabitants

Current or former dating/sexual partners"

The stats also show that nationally, one in three women and one in four men in the United States have experienced physical violence by an intimate partner.

Domestic violence hotlines receive about 13 calls for help per minute — or about 19,000 calls on any given day.

ABC15 IS HERE TO HELP Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you! Email us: share@abc15.com Follow us: Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

If you or someone you know needs help, there are various resources around the Phoenix area, Arizona and nationally:

If your situation is an emergency, call 911.

TO EXIT THIS PAGE QUICKLY, CLICK HERE.

Hotlines for help:



More organizations offering support:

Legal and medical help:

