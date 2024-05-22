Arizona domestic violence resources and support

If you or someone you know is in a domestic violence situation, you are not alone.
ABC15 has covered multiple recent stories involving injuries and deaths related to domestic violence, so we have compiled a list of resources that may be helpful in times of danger or need.
According to a 2020 report from the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, more than 42% of women and 33% of men in Arizona experience stalking, sexual violence, or physical violence involving their intimate partner.
The Arizona Coalition to End Sexual and Domestic Violence says, "Under Arizona Revised Statute §13-3601 passed in 1980, “Domestic violence” is defined as any act that is a dangerous crime against children as defined in section 13-705 or an offense which happens between parties which pass the relationship test:
- Current or former spouses
- Child(ren) in common
- Pregnant by the other
- Related by blood or marriage
- Current or former cohabitants
- Current or former dating/sexual partners"
The stats also show that nationally, one in three women and one in four men in the United States have experienced physical violence by an intimate partner.
Domestic violence hotlines receive about 13 calls for help per minute — or about 19,000 calls on any given day.
ABC15 IS HERE TO HELP
Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you!
Email us: share@abc15.com
If you or someone you know needs help, there are various resources around the Phoenix area, Arizona and nationally:
If your situation is an emergency, call 911.
TO EXIT THIS PAGE QUICKLY, CLICK HERE.
Hotlines for help:
- Arizona Coalition to End Sexual and Domestic Violence (ACESDV): Arizona Sexual and Domestic Violence Helpline: 602-279-2980 or 1-800-782-6400
- National Sexual Assault Hotline: 1-800-656-HOPE (4673)
- National Coalition Against Domestic Violence: 1-303-839-1852 or 1-303-839-1681 (TTY)
- National Network to End Domestic Violence: 1-202-543-556
More organizations offering support:
- The City of Phoenix offers a list of Advocacy Centers that "provide many services to victims and their families, including Orders of Protection, medical examinations and documentation, child protective services, victim advocacy and crisis counseling."
- Arizona Foundation for Women
- Catholic Charities Community Services
- Support and other services, searchable by location in Arizona
Legal and medical help:
- AZPOINT, the Arizona Protective Order Initiation and Notification Tool, is a new portal designed to help you fill out a petition for an Order of Protection, an Injunction Against Harassment, or an Injunction Against Workplace Harassment. Through a guided interview, you can quickly fill out the forms that are needed to request a protective order from an Arizona court. There is no fee to use AZPOINT.
- Women's Law Email Hotline: The purpose of this Email Hotline is to provide U.S.-based legal information related to domestic violence, sexual assault, or stalking. All emails are answered or reviewed by an attorney.
- Click here for information on medical care or for information on medical forensic exams for sexual assault and strangulation.