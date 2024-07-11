Arizona Department of Transportation working to keep outdoor crews cool in the summer heat

The Arizona Department of Transportation is working to keep road crews safe during extreme heat.

When you're on the roads, you'll likely see outdoor workers starting earlier in the day.

ADOT is also making extra efforts to keep the workers hydrated and training the crews to recognize the symptoms of heat-related illnesses.

RELATED: Sky Harbor airport workers speak out, city passes ordinance increasing heat safety protections

Earlier this month, President Joe Biden announced a new proposal to protect workers on the job in the heat. If it’s adopted, it would mark the nation’s first federal safety standard to address excessive heat in workplaces and would impact roughly 36 million employees in indoor and outdoor settings.

Heat is the leading cause of weather-related deaths in the U.S., and there is no federal standard to protect employees from excessive heat.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has also issued a notice of proposed rulemaking, with two heat-index triggers that would supersede state laws.

Back in February, Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes joined 10 other attorneys general in calling on OSHA to move with urgency to implement a nationwide emergency heat standard.