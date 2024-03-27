Watch Now
Sky Harbor airport workers speak out, city passes ordinance increasing heat safety protections

Workers allege 'unsafe working conditions'
Phoenix Business Journal
Passenger traffic at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in August 2021 was higher than the same month in 2020, but down from August 2019.
Posted at 4:42 AM, Mar 27, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-27 07:42:56-04

PHOENIX — Workers at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport spoke out Tuesday, calling for strengthened protections during times of extreme heat.

A group including workers, safety advocates, leaders, and more addressed their concerns and experiences during 2023’s unrelenting heat.

Watch the full video in the player below:

Airport workers rally at Phoenix City Hall

“Workers allege they endured for weeks on end unsafe working conditions– including lack of access to shade, potable water, and adequate medical care – amid dangerously high temperatures,” the Service Employees International Union said.

On Tuesday evening, Phoenix City Council passed the ordinance, strengthening their requested protections.

“The ordinance will help to address many of the potentially hazardous conditions that these workers face due to high heat, including through requirements for cooling and hydration breaks, access to cool water, and training in structures that lack air conditioning,” Union officials said. “The ordinance also requires that contractors and subcontractors have heat mitigation plans in place to prevent heat-related illness and injuries.”

