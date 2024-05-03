April Valley eviction filings highest in two decades

PHOENIX — Data provided by the Maricopa Justice Courts report 6,788 eviction filings around the Valley this April. It’s the highest April in the 22 years of data.

Of the other top five Aprils, one was last year and the other three are comprised of Aprils from 2006 through 2008, the years around the Great Recession.

The decade-high monthly filings in 2024 are following the general trends. Eviction filings are typically high in December and begin to pull back until April. Filings start to climb until they top out in August or September of that year.

Eviction filings are occurring all over the Valley but five justice courts in particular report the highest number of filings. Three are in the central West Valley and report almost five thousand filings, so far this year. Two are situated mostly in Ahwatukee and Chandler. Those two courts, ranked second and fourth overall, report just over three thousand filings this year combined.

Average judgments for eviction filings are trending lower after peaking in 2022 at $3,453.80. Of the 27,906 filings so far this year, the average judgment is $3,184.87. While the average is over $200 down from the 2022 peak it remains nearly $850 above the ten-year average.