Air-conditioning outage impacting Phoenix Sky Harbor airport

PHOENIX — Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport says it is working to bring its air conditioning system back online amid an outage at Terminal 4.

Airport officials said Thursday morning that the terminal was impacted by the outage, but temporary cooling units were brought in to assist with climate control.

ABC15 crews at the airport say temperatures did not feel unbearably hot, and noted that there were large fans throughout the terminal. Many travelers were seen still wearing jackets and long sleeves.

There are no flight operation impacts due to the outage.

Fortunately, conditions were fairly cool in the Phoenix area Thursday morning, with temperatures in the 60s.

However, in July of this year, Sky Harbor experienced another air conditioning outage amid record-breaking heat.