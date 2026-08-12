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Monkey - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A854984 AHS

Hamilton - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A850103 AHS

McGrath - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A849926 AHS

Blanca - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A856834 AHS

Oz - Oz has heard there’s no place like him—and he’s ready to prove it. Saved from the euthanasia list, this fun-loving boy is looking for a fresh start and a family to share his big energy and even bigger heart.Oz is a true go-getter who thrives with an active lifestyle. Whether it’s going for a run, exploring new places, or heading out on an adventure, car rides, he’s always ready to go. He loves to stick his head out of the window. He loves to travel! He walks great on a leash and would love a family that enjoys getting outside and staying on the move.In his foster home, he’s also a champion cuddler. After a day of play and adventure, he’s happy to curl up close and relax with his people. He loves toys, enjoys playtime, and brings a lot of joyful energy wherever he goes.He’s housetrained and forms strong bonds with his people, especially women, embracing his role as a devoted protector. Oz does best as the only pet in the home and would prefer a household without small children. Because of his energy and curiosity, he’ll need a watchful eye around doors and gates—this clever boy is always ready to explore!Oz also takes medication for environmental allergies, but that doesn’t slow him down one bit. With the right home, structure, and outlets for his energy, he will shine as a loyal, loving, and endlessly entertaining companion.To meet Oz, please apply at azsmalldog.org/adopt AZSDR

Meet Tiny — your new favorite little love muffin 🐾Tiny is a sweet Boston Terrier with a big personality packed into a tiny, snuggly body. Though she’s blind, she doesn’t let it slow her down—she quickly learns her surroundings and moves through life with confidence and heart.She’s fully housebroken, very food-motivated (which makes training a breeze!), and absolutely loves her toys. Tiny is happiest when she’s playing, cuddling, or getting all the attention she deserves. She’s great with kids and has a gentle, affectionate nature that makes her an amazing companion.Tiny can be a little possessive when it comes to food, so she’ll need an owner who understands her boundaries during mealtime. Because of this, she would do best as the only dog in the home, or with a proper dog meet-and-greet to make sure it’s the right match.The best part? Tiny is a low-maintenance lovebug—no medications needed, just a caring home and lots of snuggles.If you’re looking for a loyal, cuddly best friend, Tiny is ready to steal your heart 💕 AZSDR

Rudy and Peso - Rudy and Peso are a sweet bonded pair of Chihuahua mixes who are looking for a soft place to land together after their world was turned upside down. At 10 years old, these two spent their entire lives with one family before being surrendered, and while they can be a little shy when meeting new people, their gentle and loving personalities shine through once they feel safe.Rudy, the lovely little lady of the duo, and Peso, her loyal best friend, are happiest side by side and bring each other so much comfort and confidence. They are wonderful with kids, cats, and other dogs, making them an easy addition to just about any home. Whether they’re cuddling up for a nap or quietly following you around the house, these two are simply happy to be together and loved.Rudy and Peso are hoping to find a family willing to open their hearts to not one, but two deserving seniors who still have so much love left to give. https://azsmalldog.org/dog-details/?id=212952428 AZSDR

Spike - Spike is a sweet senior gentleman who takes diabetes in stride and handles his daily injections like a pro. Though his eyesight isn’t what it used to be, it never slows him down. He’ll happily find his way to a cozy pile of blankets, a sunny spot in the backyard, or right by your side on the couch. He’s incredibly friendly, loves a good neck scratch, and will light up the moment he hears your voice. Spike has a special way of making his people feel loved and appreciated.Good with cats, kids, and dogs (though he can become dominant towards other dogs)If you think he's the right pup for you, please fill out an application and you will be contacted to schedule a meet and greet! https://azsmalldog.org/dog-details/?id=212549422 AZSDR

Jeb has also been with AAWL since April and is truly the total package. He's wonderful with children of all ages, walks beautifully on a leash, rides well in the car, and has become both a volunteer and staff favorite. https://aawl.org/pet/60734743 AAWL

Tang is a wonderful senior pup who has been waiting since April. He has plenty of experience living in a home and is ready to spend his golden years with a family of his own. https://aawl.org/pet/44187150 AAWL

Glaze Donut | 2 years old | 51 lbs | male | A5165256 | Glaze Donut has mastered the art of asking for affection. His favorite move is gently resting his chin in your hand and staring into your soul to request more pets. This chocolatey, big-headed boy is eager to be close to his people and would love to be someone's one and only dog. Glaze Donut is available for adoption at the West shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Zap | 3 years old | 43 lbs | male | A5167195 | Zap looks a little electrified, but it's only because he's struck with unconditional love for you! This gentle boy is easygoing and is happiest leaning into you while politely asking for pets. Zap enjoys hiding his toys and howling at fire truck sirens. He is available for adoption at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Perla | 10 years old | 70 lbs | female | A4296606 | Perla only seeks two things in life: long walks and good company! This gentle senior is calm, affectionate, and happy to spend her days exploring the outside world. She is dog friendly and gets along well with her kennelmate, Landon. She already knows sit, stay, and paw, and she's ready to bring her quiet charm to a loving home. Perla is available for adoption at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Coco - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A856593 AHS

Ponyo - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A853435 AHS

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