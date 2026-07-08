Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Beans - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A854275 AHS

Archibald | 9 years old | 78 lbs | male | A5166142 | Archibald is a shy, gentle senior in need of a patient family willing to let him settle in at his own pace. Once he feels comfortable, this sweet shepherd is the cuddliest creature around and will lean his entire weight onto you for emotional support. Archibald is older and las some lumps and bumps, but he has a heart full on unconditional love. If you have room in your heart, Archibald is ready to meet you. He is available for adoption at the West shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Iffy Miffy - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A842510 AHS

Floki | 3 years old | 62 lbs | male | A5166793 | Looking for an adventure buddy? Floki is always ready to hit the trail, explore the yard, or show off his "shake" skills for a tasty reward. This wiggly, hyperactive German shepherd loves neck scratches, catches treats like a pro, and never turns down a chance to spend quality time with his human friends. Floki isn't sure about other dogs and needs time before being introduced to any pets at home. He is available for adoption at the West shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Slate | 7 years old | 75 lbs | male | A5162685 | Looking for a sassy, sweet senior who talks back? This goofy old man loves tug-of-war, fetch, and proudly showing off his toys to an audience. He already knows sit and shake, has plenty to say with his signature "talking," and is guaranteed to make everyday a sitcom episode. Slate does well with people of all ages, so he's bound to be a great companion for the family. He is available for adoption at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Flint - Hello there! My name is Flint and I'm an excitable Pit Bull Shepherd mix puppy waiting to find my new furever home. I love to go on long walks and jogs when it's not too hot out with my favorite HALO friends, sometimes they compare me to the Energizer Bunny. When I'm done working my muscles I like nothing more than a peanut butter filled kong or a puzzle toy so I can exercise my brain. A high energy dog like me would need to go home to a house that has a yard for me to race around in, I wouldn't do well in an apartment or sedentary life style. I also prefer the older crowd and shouldn't go home with children under the age of 13, if you have any resident dogs feel free to bring them along so we can meet first. If I sound like the dog for you, come visit me at HALO today. HALO

Nemo - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A853683 AHS

Greg | 3 years old | 69 lbs | male | A5166083 | Greg is a smart, easygoing shepherd with all the makings of an incredible future best friend. He already knows sit, shake, and down, and he has no problem nudging your hand for treats in return. He's energetic and playful, but loves a good nap and snuggle session after an adventure. Greg is eager to learn, friendly with everyone he meets, and ready for someone to help him reach his full potential. He is available for adoption at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Buddy - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A852505 AHS

Loki | 5 years old | 18 lbs | male | A5166730 | Loki may be little, but he packs plenty of personality into his tiny frame. This adorable Chihuahua mix is prone to getting the zoomies and will take his sweet time exploring every inch of his surroundings. Loki does take some time to warm up to people, but it's easy to earn his trust with some patience and head rubs. He is available at the Everyday Adoption Center. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Taquito | 3 years old | 46 lbs | male | A5165727 | Taquito believes every walk should include plenty of petting breaks along the way. This sweet, mellow boy seeks comfort around people and is happiest when he gets to rest his paws on someone's lap. Taquito sits for treats and would thrive in a peaceful, stable home. He is available for adoption at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Farina | 6 years old | 70 lbs | female | A4644229 | Meet an extra-fluffy husky mix who who loves living the slow life! This gentle girl is happiest when she's close to people and responds well to basic commands in Spanish. Farina can be a little timid at first, but once she warms up, she’s affectionate, calm, and loves leaning in for pets and belly rubs. She would thrive as the only dog in an adult or older-children home where she can enjoy all the love and attention to herself. Farina is available for adoption at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Honey - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A848510 AHS

Jemma | 4 years old | 62 lbs | female | A5134818 | Jemma is a loving blue-eyed baby who quickly turns into the most sweet and loyal companion once you earn her trust. She walks beautifully on leash, loves leaning into pets, and already knows sit, stay, paw, and other basic commands. Jemma is fully potty trained and would do best in an active household where she can explore the great outdoors. She is available for adoption at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Luciano | 6 years old | 47 lbs | male | A5161787 | Luciano is a sensitive boy in need of some extra love and care. He was surrendered by his owner of 5 years after his family's living situation changed. Now, he's starting over. Luciano walks nicely on leash, takes treats gently, and knows “sit.” He would do best in a patient, experienced home that can go slow and help him build confidence at his own pace. He is available for adoption at the West shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Lola | 6 years old | female | A5162041 | The most perfectly mellow senior dog is searching for a soft place to land! Lola is an easygoing sweetheart who rolls over for belly rubs whenever she gets the chance and is happiest on slow walks at the park. If you're looking for a calm, happy-go-lucky best friend to join you on life's adventures, Lola is your girl. She is available for adoption at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Prev 1 / Ad Next