Added security helps decrease crime along Valley Metro Light Rail

Valley Metro credits a recent change in its security operation to a significant decline in crime along the light rail.

Riders like Yosta Enga say they have no other option to get around than by using Valley Metro’s bus or light rail systems. She came to the Valley from Indonesia to study at Arizona State University.

With no car, she says she takes the light rail nearly every day.

However, she said she tries to avoid it at night after an uncomfortable encounter.

“That night I was really scared,” she said.

But the interaction was nothing too serious to keep her from relying on the light rail.

“I don’t have a choice,” she said.

About 30,000 light rail passengers ride Valley Metro’s light rail each day.

In 2023, Valley Metro told the City of Phoenix that a light rail passenger is assaulted almost every other day on average, typically between people known to each other.

Rider Nana A, an educator at ASU, says sometimes an uncomfortable encounter is just public transportation.

”I haven’t had bad experiences, it’s how I get to school most days. Every now and then you have people who are a little noisy - but it’s public transportation,” he said.

Recent data from Valley Metro shows light rail security incidents like assaults, property crime, robbery and aggravated assault are down more than 15% from the first six months of 2024 to the final six months of the year.

A key reason for that is Valley Metro says they've more than doubled their security team for the light rail dating back to 2023. That’s paired with less turnover in their security team as well.

So when you’re not thinking about your safety concerns like Marcus Scroggins, you’re thinking about other matters.

”Give us more time to get on the light rail, that door closes in like five seconds.”