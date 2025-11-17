ACEE honors educators teaching financial literacy at annual event 

CHANDLER, AZ — It was all about putting your game face on for a good cause Saturday night - and it all benefited an Arizona nonprofit that helps provide financial literacy education across the state.

ABC15’s Nick Ciletti hosted the 12th annual Champions in Education gala in Chandler, benefiting the Arizona Council on Economic Education.

ACEE helps provide resources all over the state to help teachers spread knowledge about financial literacy, and also helps students learn about investing in themselves.

This year, two teachers were honored. For the elementary teachers, Susan Spigelmire from Liberty Traditional School was selected. And for the high school, Vick Schomaker from Mountain View in Mesa was selected.