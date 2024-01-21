Abortion rights petition center stage during Women’s March in Phoenix

PHOENIX — The Women’s March took over streets across the country Saturday, including right here in the Valley.

Hundreds of people marched around the state capitol in Phoenix, calling for looser abortion laws.

This protest took place two days before the 51st anniversary of Roe v. Wade, which the Supreme Court overturned in 2022.

“I think we had it right and we undid that,” attendee Randa Hightower said. “We have to take back our rights, our bodily autonomy.”

Arizona for Abortion Access is taking the lead in gathering signatures to try and get the issue on November’s ballot as a constitutional amendment.

“We want to leave it up to a person, to the patient, to have the ability to make the best decision for themselves,” Healthcare Rising Arizona Organizer Celina Martinez said.

As of January 12, the coalition had 250,000 signatures. The Arizona Secretary of State requires roughly 384,000 signatures by early July.

This also comes as an 1864 law that bans almost all abortions in Arizona is currently under review by the state supreme court.

“That’s very scary because that would leave us in the same position as Texas,” Martinez said.

Saturday, Anti-abortion advocates also showed up to the march.

Jeff Durbin, pastor and leader of End Abortion Now, wants Arizona lawmakers to enact a near-total ban.

“What we would like to see take place in the state of Arizona is that we once again value human life, image bearers of God,” Durbin said. “We treat one another as equals and we actually afford all human beings equal protection”

The Center for Arizona Policy sent ABC15 a statement in response to the march:

“Abortion not only ends a life but it hurts women, emotionally and sometimes physically. We will continue to fight for and care for these women and the unborn because women don’t regret choosing life, but they often regret abortion. Pregnancy resource centers have provided more than $350 million worth of goods and services in a single year so women know they are not alone through this journey. Center for Arizona Policy and others who value the lives of both the unborn and their mothers will always help provide for them and fight for them at the state Capitol.”