ABC15 LISTENS: Finding hope in the hard conversations with kids

Questions linger, confusion remains, thoughts run wild - and that's just among adults! But with so much happening around the country and around the world, how do parents cope when it comes to speaking to children about real-life issues and sometimes unavoidable situations?

Recently, during our ABC15 Listens event at Joe's Diner, we spoke to one Valley mom about how she handles it. In the process, she's also finding ways to infuse hope into the mix.

"My kids ask a lot of questions about the state of society," says Jessica Hayes, who's a mom of two. "They're wondering about the state of society, and they're trying to figure out how it impacts their education."

With tragic events like the recent deadly shooting at a Catholic school in Minnesota, questions are bound to come up about these types of incidents.

"They do an active shooter drill, and I have a 3-year-old asking, 'Why did I have to be locked in a room behind a closed door?'" explains Jessica.

But in moments of confusion, Jessica says she remembers something her mom would say to her.

"My mom said, I was born in the 1980s, and she said she was nervous about having kids then, with the climate of society, and the doctor said, 'What if your kid is the one to change it?'"