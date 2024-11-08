A tradition of gratitude and honor: don't miss the annual Phoenix Veterans Day Parade

The Phoenix Veterans Day Parade has become a cherished tradition for families across the Valley of the Sun.

The annual event is put on by the group Honoring America's Veterans.

The goal is to thank, honor and recognize the men and women who protect and serve this nation.

Roughly 45,000 community members will line the streets of Central Phoenix starting at 11 a.m. on Monday, November 11.

All Veterans will be honored but this year's event features a particular focus on Vietnam veterans.

The theme is Welcome Home: Vietnam Veterans’ Sacrifice Remembered.

ABC15's Kaley O'Kelley talked with U.S. Navy Veteran and Parade Coordinator Paula Pedene.

"You know, when they came back, there wasn't a big welcome, there wasn't a lot of hoopla. They were often shunned," said Pedene. "We're hoping, with this year's theme and with our efforts, that we can change that narrative and make them feel a little bit better about the service that they gave."

She says the show of love and support makes the parade a healing event.

"This parade profoundly touches the lives of our veterans. It’s as if the community gives them a huge hug when we remember and thank them for their sacrifice and protection of our freedom," Pedene added.

Spectators can watch anywhere along the route, which begins at Montebello Street and Central Avenue, crosses East on Camelback, turns south on 7th Street and ends at Indian School Road.

"The best places to view the parade unobstructed and with the most convenient parking area are on Camelback Road and 7th Street," said Pedene.

Now in its 28th year, the parade Grand Marshals are Veterans from World War II through Afghanistan, and the Celebrity Grand Marshal is Arizona Diamondbacks legend Luis Gonzalez.

“Our veterans have paid the price for our freedom, and it’s important that we take the time on their special day to say thank you," Gonzalez said. “I’m touched to be a part of this time-honored tradition."

The parade will also be livestreamed on the ABC15 Facebook and YouTube pages, as well as on the ABC15 TV apps.