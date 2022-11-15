A new treatment option for men battling prostate cancer

Prostate Cancer is the second most diagnosed cancer amongst men.

However, for many patients the effects of treatment can disrupt some male functions, which some men believe are scarier than the actual cancer.

Regardless, no man wants to hear the words.

“I was pretty fearful,” says Dennis Vendetti. “Didn't know what was going on because I just didn't know enough.”

Vendetti is one of more than a quarter of a million men diagnosed with Prostate Cancer in the U.S. each year according to The American Cancer Society.

Another patient, Tony Bebbignton recalls learning he had Prostate Cancer too.

“I didn't hear the words, I actually read the words,” according to Bebbington. “And quite frankly, I freaked out.”

However, neither man actually feared the cancer diagnosis but rather the effects of having their prostate removed to battle the aggressive form of cancer.

“I think just like every male, the first thing that goes through your head, is that the end of my sex life,” feared Bebbington.

According to The American Cnacer Society, the side effects of a prostatectomy are urinary incontinence or leakage of urine and erectile dysfunction.

“Unfortunately, those are real side effects that you may experience after a complete removal operation,” according to Dr. Mark Hong.

Doctor Hong with Integrative Urology believes there’s hope in a new procedure called The Tulsa Pro.

“The way that the treatment works is you have a very strong beam of energy, it's actually high intensity focused ultrasound or HIFU type of energy that is delivered from inside of the prostate, to basically kill the cancer, says Dr. Hong.

“When you do that treatment, you're actually inside of an MRI unit. And that allows us to have very exquisite control of where that energy goes” he added.

More importantly the procedure is intended to allow men to retain all of their bodily functions without being interrupted.

“The key is you want to spare the structures that are involved in your sexual function, and also spare the structures that are part of your continence or ability to control urine, according to Hong.

The American Cancer Society calls the Tulsa Pro promising.

“I think it's an exciting treatment because it has the potential to not have the same side effect profile as other, you know, high frequency ultrasound,” according to Dr. Bill Dahut, Chief Scientific Officer for The American Cnacer Society. “I think it's still too early to see whether it's revolutionary, I think what we need is more time for follow up”

Both Tony and Dennis had the Tulsa Pro procedure.

“Physically, I think it's done very well. Procedurally wise body feels great” says Bebbington.

“I was like a new man. I felt fine. I felt great. I had no loss of strength. I felt tremendous, says Vendetti.

And more importantly they are both now cancer free.

“It's, frankly, it's changed my life in you know, in this late, in my last part of my life, it's just, I feel like a new person,” added Vendetti.

