7 people displaced after multiple mobile home fire in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Phoenix fire officials say seven people are displaced after multiple mobile homes caught fire Saturday afternoon.
Officials say it happened just before 1:30 p.m. near 43rd and Southern avenues.
When crews arrived, they saw heavy smoke and fire coming from a mobile home fire that began spreading to another.
Officials say one person was evaluated for minor injuries but refused transportation to a hospital. Seven people were displaced.
The Community Assistance Program was on scene to help with those displaced.
Phoenix and Laveen are working a large fire involving multiple mobile homes near 40th Ave and Southern. pic.twitter.com/SNIpR62sJy— Phoenix Fire Dept. (@PHXFire) May 23, 2026
It is unclear what led to the fire.
Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you!
Connect with us: share@abc15.com
The investigation remains ongoing.