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7 people displaced after multiple mobile home fire in Phoenix

The cause of the fire remains unknown; the investigation is ongoing
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43rd Ave and Southern mobile home fire
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PHOENIX — Phoenix fire officials say seven people are displaced after multiple mobile homes caught fire Saturday afternoon.

Officials say it happened just before 1:30 p.m. near 43rd and Southern avenues.

When crews arrived, they saw heavy smoke and fire coming from a mobile home fire that began spreading to another.

Officials say one person was evaluated for minor injuries but refused transportation to a hospital. Seven people were displaced.

The Community Assistance Program was on scene to help with those displaced.

It is unclear what led to the fire.

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The investigation remains ongoing.

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