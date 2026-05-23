7 people displaced after multiple mobile home fire in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Phoenix fire officials say seven people are displaced after multiple mobile homes caught fire Saturday afternoon.

Officials say it happened just before 1:30 p.m. near 43rd and Southern avenues.

When crews arrived, they saw heavy smoke and fire coming from a mobile home fire that began spreading to another.

Officials say one person was evaluated for minor injuries but refused transportation to a hospital. Seven people were displaced.

The Community Assistance Program was on scene to help with those displaced.

Phoenix and Laveen are working a large fire involving multiple mobile homes near 40th Ave and Southern. pic.twitter.com/SNIpR62sJy — Phoenix Fire Dept. (@PHXFire) May 23, 2026

It is unclear what led to the fire.

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The investigation remains ongoing.