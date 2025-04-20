Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

43-year-old man drowns after water craft overturns at Lake Pleasant

Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Lake Pleasant
Posted
and last updated

LAKE PLEASANT, AZ — A 43-year-old man has died after a "personal water craft" overturned at Lake Pleasant Sunday afternoon.

Maricopa County Sheriff's Office say two passengers were involved.

According to officials, a passerby boat noticed the occupants struggling and attempted to assist.

The man was pulled from the water and CPR was initiated. Deputies later took over compressions, but the man was later pronounced deceased.

Officials say the other passenger did not sustain any injuries.

No other information was released. The investigation remains ongoing.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen